The Governor of Imo State, Rt. Hon. Emeka Ihedioha, has inaugurated the installation of over 100 solar street lights in Ezeagbogu community, Ezinihitte Mbaise Local Government of Imo State.

The governor extolled the Japanese Ambassador to Nigeria, Yataka Kikuta, for partnering with Development Dynamics, a reputable NGO, to ensure that the project is completed for the use of the people.

Ihedioha urged the youths of the area and by extension Imo State to borrow a leaf from the Programme Director of Development Dynamics, Jude Ohanele, who attracted the project to benefit his community.

The governor noted that all hands must be on deck to ensure that the project is maintained for maximum impact.

On his path, Kikuta said the project will enhance the security of lives and contribute to sustainable community development.

His words: “From today, your community will have Japanese solar powered street lightings, which automatically turn-on at night and turn-off at day break.

“The lights last for 30 straight hours after an eight-hour charge.

“It will change this community significantly by enhancing the security and safety at night and contributing to sustainable community development.”

In his remarks, Ohanele said the project was strategically conceptualised by Development Dynamics to make Ezeagbogu a safer community at night.

He said: “There is a renewed sense of safety and security in Ezeagbogu since the completion of this project, especially around Eke Ezeagbogu, which is the center of economic activities in this community.

“This has increased the number of business hours available to the people here and influenced positively their struggle against hunger and poverty.

“It has also made the nights in Ezeagbogu safer.”

The highpoint of the event was the conferment of the hieftaincy title of “Ezi Enyi Ndi Ezeagbogu” on the Japanese Ambassador by the Traditional Rulers of the Community.

Ihedioha was accompanied to the ceremony by House of Representatives member, Ahiazu/Ezinihitte, Hon. Emeka Chinedu; House of Assembly member, Ezinihitte, Anyadike Nwosu; Chief Technical Adviser, PGU Madu; Special Adviser, Political, Hon. Jones Onyereri; SA Trade and Investment, Chief Chineme Ihuaku; Chairman, Ezinihitte Mbaise Interim Management Committee, Getrude Iheme, among other top government officials.