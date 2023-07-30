Gov. Bello reaffirms commitment to ensuring security in Kogi

828 828

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State on Saturday reaffirmed his commitment to ensuring the security of the lives and property of the people of the state.

He spoke when he received the new Commander, 12 Brigade, Nigerian Army, Lokoja, Brigadier General Haruna Dasuki.

During the courtesy visit to him at the Government House, Lokoja, the Governor reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to supporting the security agencies in the state, including vigilance groups, in their effort in ensuring a crime-free society.

He praised the outgone Commander, Brigadier General Isang Akpaumontia, and his colleagues from sister security agencies for their dedication in safeguarding the lives of the people of Kogi State.

Governor Bello assured the new commander of Kogi people’s cooperation and willingness to provide intelligence and information to assist security personnel.

Earlier, Dansuki commended the Governor for his proactive effort in securing the state and acknowledged his administration’s successes in various sectors.

The Commander pledged the Nigerian Army’s commitment and support in maintaining a safe and secured territory, especially Kogi State, his area of responsibility.

He emphasised the importance of collaborative efforts with other security agencies to sustain the current peace.

Brigadier General Dasuki expressed awareness of the achievements made by the Kogi State Government in partnership with security agencies to combat crimes.

The Commander promised to build upon these successes as the Commander of the Army unit in the state.