Gov. Bello hails appointment of Gbajabiamila, Akume as CoS, SGF

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State has hailed President Bola Tinubu on the appointment of Femi Gbajabiamila and Senator George Akume as Chief of Staff to the President and Secretary to the Government of the Federation respectively.

The congratulatory message was contained in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Onogwu Mohammed, on Friday.

The Governor said their appointments were well deserved.

Bello expressed deep admiration for Gbajabiamila, who is the outgoing Speaker of the House of Representatives, describing him as a consummate legislator with a wealth of experience and unwavering commitment to public service.

The governor emphasised that Gbajabiamila’s remarkable legislative background, loyalty and trustworthiness had made him highly suited for the crucial role of the Chief of Staff to the President.

Bello stressed that Gbajabiamila’s competence underscored the belief that his profound insights and remarkable abilities would significantly contribute to the success of the presidency.

The Governor also extended his heartfelt congratulations to Akume, a former Governor of Benue State, on his appointment as the Secretary to the Government of the Federation.

The governor lauded Akume’s outstanding achievements in various capacities, including his tenure as a senator and his recent role as Minister of Special Duties.

He recognised Akume’s extensive experience in both the executive and legislative branches of government with the valuable knowledge acquired throughout his distinguished career.

He said Akume’s expertise and invaluable insights would greatly aid his performance in his new position, shaping and enhancing the Nigerian Government.

