Gov. Alia is on the right track – Gemade

A former governorship aspirant of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Benue state, Senator Barnabas Gemade, Tuesday said Governor Hyacinth Alia was moving on the right track to deliver good governance to Benue people.

Gemade, who disclosed this shortly after a closed-door meeting with the governor in Government House, Makurdi, said the new administration has kicked off on a good footing.

Gemade was among the three APC governorship aspirants who dragged Alia to court over the outcome of the party’s governorship primaries.

The former Senator, who represented Benue North East Senatorial district, came with many of his supporters to assured the governor of their full support to enable him succeed.

Fielding questions from newsmen after the closed-door meeting, Gemade said the time for electioneering campaigns were over, and now there’s the need for stakeholders, including him, to back the governor to succeed.

The former minister of works further called on Benue citizens to give the governor the necessary support to enable him deliver democratic dividends to the people of the state.

Also responding to questions from newsmen, Governor Hyacinth Alia, appreciated Gemade for throwing his weight behind his administration.

Alia described Gemade as a critical stakeholder of the APC and one who has been there and knows the dynamics of party politics, adding that his demonstration of sportsmanship and support means a lot not just to his administration, but also for the party and the state in general.

He expressed optimism for better things to come, saying there are higher benefits when there is unity of purpose amongst the people.