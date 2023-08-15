Fuel Subsidy Removal: Kwara disburses support for petty traders, others

The Kwara government has commenced disbursement of its token of support for petty traders and others at the lowest rung of the economic pyramid.

This is contained in a statement issued by the Executive Secretary Kwara State Investment (KWASSIP), Roseline Ajanaku, Tuesday in IIorin.

The statement said the one-off disbursement is made through the KWASSIP and the beneficiaries are mainly petty traders and vulnerable individuals earlier enumerated under the programme.

“At least 1,551 petty traders and 11,865 safety net beneficiaries earlier captured are involved in this phase.

“The disbursement comes a few weeks after the government rolled out a plethora of palliatives to support different segments of the state, including public sector workers and students.

“Last week, the government began the distribution of food palliatives to the most vulnerable, using the local administrations and community based groups to generate the list of beneficiaries,” the statement read in part.