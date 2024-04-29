Edo: Ighodalo refutes claims of involving in Shaibu’s impeachment

The Peoples Democratic Party’s governorship candidate in Edo State, Asue Ighodalo, has denied claims alleging that he has a hand in the impeachment of the state’s former Deputy Governor, Phillip Shaibu.

Ighodalo, in a statement released by his media team on Monday, described the allegation as fake, saying it was cooked up to tarnish his reputation.

The statement read, “While we would not usually join issues in response to every passing comment, it has become imperative to address the recent spurious allegations by former Deputy Governor Phillip Shaibu,

“It is necessary for the record, to state in no uncertain terms, that Mr. Asue Ighodalo has had no role or involvement in any form whatsoever in the very public process leading to Mr. Shuaibu’s impeachment and subsequent removal from office by the Edo State House of Assembly.

“These claims are completely without merit, and Mr. Ighodalo categorically denies any such involvement. These allegations are a clear attempt to unjustly tarnish his reputation and divert attention from the actual issues at hand.

“We urge the public and the media to regard these false statements with well-deserved scepticism.”