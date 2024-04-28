Ondo 2024: Gov. Aiyedatiwa’s Campaign Coordinator shot dead

Alaba Excel Abbey, one of the Campaign Coordinators of Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State for the upcoming governorship election in the state, has been assassinated.

The assassination has been confirmed by his brother and the Lucky Aiyedatiwa Campaign Organization Foot-Soldiers.

Abbey, who served as a Ward Coordinator for LACO-SF, according to his younger brother, Samuel, was killed at his home in Supare Akoko, Akoko South West Local Government Area.

Samuel said Abbey, who was the Returning Officer for the All Progressives Congress in Ward 10 in the recently concluded primary of the governing party, was shot dead in front of his house.

LACO-SF has condemned the murder of Abbey.

A statement by the spokesperson for the campaign organisation, Kayode Fasua, said the late Abbey was actively involved in the campaign activities of Aiyedatiwa until his death.

The Director-General of LACO-FS in Akoko South West Local Government Area, David Ajobiewe, described the killing of Abbey as a big tragedy.

Ajobiewe said: “Excel had been a resourceful coordinator for the Aiyedatiwa campaign organisation in Ward 10 of Supare and was never known to be violent and never had any history of a local or domestic dispute.

“We urge the police authorities to step up investigations into his gruesome murder and bring the perpetrators of the dastardly act to book.”

The Ondo State Police Command has also confirmed the development.

The spokesperson of the command, Funmilayo Odunlami-Omisanya, said: “The state command is aware of the incident (killing).

“Investigation is ongoing to unravel all that happened.”