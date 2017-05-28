Gov. Ahmed, Ooni call for national unity

The Kwara State Governor, Dr. Abdulfatah Ahmed, and the Ooni of Ile-Ife, Oba Enitan Adeyeye Ogunwusi, Ojaja 11, have called on Nigerians to work for the unity, peace and corporate existence of the country using diversity as an instrument of strength.

Ahmed and Oba Ogunwusi made the call at the weekend during a courtesy visit on the Governor by the Ooni at the Government House, Ilorin.

According to Ahmed: “Our diversity should be seeing as a source for strength rather than a source for disunity.

“God has a reason for creating us in this geographical entity call Nigeria.

“We should allow that reason for greatness to manifest.”

The Governor, who cautioned against inciting utterances capable of threatening the existing corporate existence, peace and unity of Nigeria, added: “We should be able to live together in peace irrespective of our political, social, ethnic or religious differences.

“Everyone must be an advocate of peace.”

Governor Ahmed described the Ooni as an epitome of peace considering his antecedents since he assumed the throne of his forbears, adding that the monarch has redefined the role of traditional rulers as participatory in the act of governance.

Earlier, the Ooni of Ile-Ife said Nigerians have sacrificed immensely for the cooperate existence of the nation than the pervasive but unfortunate song of disunity in some quarters.

The Ooni urged Nigerians to show more patriotism and muster all available resources for the growth and development of the country.

“We have more to benefit as a united entity. We must, therefore sacrifice for the generations yet unborn,” the monarch said.

Oba Ogunwusi described Governor Ahmed as a focused governor and an embodiment of simplicity and humility.

He congratulated him on the 50th anniversary of the state.

