Gov. Ahmed congratulates Emir of Ilorin

The Kwara State Governor, Dr. Abdulfatah Ahmed, has congratulated the Emir of Ilorin, Dr. Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, on the occasion of his 22nd coronation anniversary as the 11th Emir of Ilorin.

Ahmed described Sulu-Gambari as an embodiment of peace and harmony in the state.

In his congratulatory message signed by his Chief Press secretary, Alhaji Abdulwahab Oba, the governor described the highly respected monarch as a remarkable man of peace whose life is an excellent portrayal of inter-religious tolerance.

As the chairman, Kwara State Traditional Council, Governor Ahmed affirms that the Emir demonstrated uncommon leadership style, patriotism and wisdom in his consistent advocacy for security, peace and unity among the people of the state.

The governor believes that the wise counsels and support of the royal father on issues of good governance, peaceful and harmonious working relationship as well as inter-religious harmony among g religions adherents, has further enhanced the desired peace and security in the past 22 years of his enthronement.

According to him: “The Emir has over the years created an opportunity to reduce issues that can trigger tension and misunderstanding between Muslims and Christians in the state and beyond.

“Over the years, the unique qualities of the Emir has contributed immensely to the promotion of peaceful co-existence among the diverse ethnic groups in Kwara State.”

The governor praised the courage and sincerity of the Emir for always being a father to all even as he prayed Allah to continue to grant the Emir good health, long life, wisdom, guidance and direction in the discharge of his responsibilities.

The royal father ascended the throne of his forebears on the November 11, 1995.