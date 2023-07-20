Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State has approved the appointment of Chairmen and Vice Chairmen of non-statutory boards in the state.
The appointments were revealed in a statement issued by the Spokesman of the Governor, Olawale Rasheed, on Thursday.
Rasheed explained in the statement that the fresh appointments came a day after Governor Adeleke performed the swearing-in ceremony for 25 Commissioners and three Permanent Secretaries.
- Gov. Adeleke appoints Chairmen, Vice of State Boards + Full list
- 2023 polls: CJN speaks on alleged telephone conversation with Tinubu
- Nigerian Doctor cleared of rape allegation by fellow Nigerian Doctor in UK
- Crypto Investment: Police to arraign two men over alleged $87.8m theft
- IPMAN says PMS hike reduces sales volume by 50% in South East
He said the appointments take immediate effect.
Below is the full list of 21 Chairman of Boards with two of the Boards having a Cice Chairman:
- UNIOSUN — PROF WALE OLADIPO
- UNILESA — HON GBENGA ONIGBOGI
- IREE POLYTECHNIC — HON DIRAN AYANBEKU
- ESA OKE COLLEGE OF TECHNOLOGY — HON DIRAN ODEYEMI
- ILA COLLEGE OF EDUCATION — ELDER PETER BABALOLA
- ILESA COLLEGE OF HEALTH TECH — SENATOR FELIX OGUNWALE
- LOCAL GOVT SERVICE COMMISSION — TUNJI ADELEKE JNR
- HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT BOARD — DR. K.K. AKINROYE (CHAIRMAN)
ELDER DOSU ADETAYO (VICE CHAIRMAN)
- SUBEB — HON IBUKUN FADIPE
- OSBC — CHAIRMAN, MUYIWA OLOSO
V-CHAIRMAN, PRINCE LANRE LAOYE
- PRIMARY HEALTHCARE DEVT BOARD — HON TAJU ADISA
- WATER CORPORATION — OLAYINKA SAM OYEDOTUN
- PILGRIMS WELFARE BOARD (MUSLIM WING) — ALHAJI MARUF ISHOLA
- PILGRIMS WELFARE BOARD (CHRISTIAN WING) — ELDER FUNSHO ISHOLA
- OSUN HEALTH INSURANCE AGENCY — DR MUYIWA OLADIMEJI
- UNIOSUN TEACHING HOSPITAL— HON NIYI OWOLADE
- TESCOM — HON RAZAK SALINSILE
- OSUN COUNCIL FOR ARTS AND CULTURE — HON EBENEZER EBENCO
- HOUSING LOANS BOARD — HON AKANFE ATIDADE
- OSUN TOURISM BOARD — BABA KOLADE ADELEKE
- OSUN INTERNAL REVENUE SERVICE — HON SOLA ADEWUMI.