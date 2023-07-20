Trending
Gov. Adeleke appoints Chairmen, Vice of State Boards + Full list

Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State has approved the appointment of Chairmen and Vice Chairmen of non-statutory boards in the state.

The appointments were revealed in a statement issued by the Spokesman of the Governor, Olawale Rasheed, on Thursday.

Rasheed explained in the statement that the fresh appointments came a day after Governor Adeleke performed the swearing-in ceremony for 25 Commissioners and three Permanent Secretaries.

He said the appointments take immediate effect.

Below is the full list of 21 Chairman of Boards with two of the Boards having a Cice Chairman:

  1. UNIOSUN — PROF WALE OLADIPO
  2. UNILESA — HON GBENGA ONIGBOGI
  3. IREE POLYTECHNIC — HON DIRAN AYANBEKU
  4. ESA OKE COLLEGE OF TECHNOLOGY — HON DIRAN ODEYEMI
  5. ILA COLLEGE OF EDUCATION — ELDER PETER BABALOLA
  6. ILESA COLLEGE OF HEALTH TECH — SENATOR FELIX OGUNWALE
  7. LOCAL GOVT SERVICE COMMISSION — TUNJI ADELEKE JNR
  8. HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT BOARD — DR. K.K. AKINROYE (CHAIRMAN)
    ELDER DOSU ADETAYO (VICE CHAIRMAN)
  9. SUBEB — HON IBUKUN FADIPE
  10. OSBC — CHAIRMAN, MUYIWA OLOSO
    V-CHAIRMAN, PRINCE LANRE LAOYE
  11. PRIMARY HEALTHCARE DEVT BOARD — HON TAJU ADISA
  12. WATER CORPORATION — OLAYINKA SAM OYEDOTUN
  13. PILGRIMS WELFARE BOARD (MUSLIM WING) — ALHAJI MARUF ISHOLA
  14. PILGRIMS WELFARE BOARD (CHRISTIAN WING) — ELDER FUNSHO ISHOLA
  15. OSUN HEALTH INSURANCE AGENCY — DR MUYIWA OLADIMEJI
  16. UNIOSUN TEACHING HOSPITAL— HON NIYI OWOLADE
  17. TESCOM — HON RAZAK SALINSILE
  18. OSUN COUNCIL FOR ARTS AND CULTURE — HON EBENEZER EBENCO
  19. HOUSING LOANS BOARD — HON AKANFE ATIDADE
  20. OSUN TOURISM BOARD — BABA KOLADE ADELEKE
  21. OSUN INTERNAL REVENUE SERVICE — HON SOLA ADEWUMI.
