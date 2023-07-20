Gov. Adeleke appoints Chairmen, Vice of State Boards + Full list

828 828

Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State has approved the appointment of Chairmen and Vice Chairmen of non-statutory boards in the state.

The appointments were revealed in a statement issued by the Spokesman of the Governor, Olawale Rasheed, on Thursday.

Rasheed explained in the statement that the fresh appointments came a day after Governor Adeleke performed the swearing-in ceremony for 25 Commissioners and three Permanent Secretaries.

He said the appointments take immediate effect.

Below is the full list of 21 Chairman of Boards with two of the Boards having a Cice Chairman: