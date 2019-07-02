Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara on Tuesday expressed worry over the level of deterioration of government facilities in the state.

The governor spoke when he paid an unscheduled visit to a magistrates’ court at Sango area of Ilorin.

AbdulRazaq said he embarked on statewide visit of various government facilities to fully appreciate the extent of the rot in the system.

According to him, the rot in the system is much and needs proper planning spanning multiple budget years to fix.

He said: “I have come to see things for myself. We have always known that the rot is unimaginable. But it is important that I see things for myself.

“I have seen things for myself and I have asked the Chief Judge to raise a memo stating what the problems are and what we can do to solve them in short and long term.”

AbdulRazaq said he would ensure that the judiciary was given the needed support to function as an independent arm of government.

The Chief Judge of the state, Suleiman Kawu, later told the governor that he had long prepared a report detailing the problems in the sector, especially the decrepit state of facilities and lack of modern courtrooms.

“I will soon forward the report to you and I trust that you will do your best to address the problems,” he said when the governor visited his office.

The governor also visited the Shariah Court of Appeal on Ahmadu Bello Way and the Customary Court at Centre Igboro, Ilorin.