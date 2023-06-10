GOtv excites subscribers with movie icons Cuba Gooding, Jet Li, Idris Elba this weekend

Prepare for an exhilarating weekend as iconic actors Cuba Gooding, Jet Li, and Idris Elba entertain you with their timeless movies. Get captivated as Jet Li takes you on an action-packed journey with his breakout movie “Once Upon a Time in China,” while Cuba Gooding brings laughter to your screen with his hilarious 2007 hit “Daddy’s Day Camp.”.

Below is our selection of the top movies showing this weekend on GOtv.

Cats and Dogs

To kick off the weekend, Studio Universal (GOtv.ch.54) will bring you a 2001 action-comedy movie, Cats and Dogs, at 5:30 a.m. on Saturday. The clever movie reveals the truth about the high-tech, covert conflict between the two powerful armies of cats and dogs. The plot revolves around a cat’s plan to sabotage a vaccine that, if created, would eliminate all dog allergies in humans. Were the cats able to destroy the vaccine? Find out this and more when you tune in to Studio Universal (GOtv Ch.54) at 5:30 a.m. on Saturday.

The Toll

Continuing the weekend movie frenzy on TNT (GOtv ch.52) is a 2020 blockbuster The Toll. Showing at 6:05 a.m. on Saturday, the movie revolves around a socially awkward driver and a weary passenger who try to make it to their destination while being haunted by a supernatural threat. Follow this suspense-filled movie to see how the duo navigate their way around in the woods as they try to escape the supernatural force ‘The toll man.’

Daddy’s Day Camp

Also showing this Saturday is the rib-cracking 2007 comedy, Daddy’s Day Camp. Showing at 3:55 p.m. on Studio Universal (GOtv ch.54), the movie chronicles the story of a jobless father seeking to offer his son the satisfying summer camp experience that eluded him as a child. However, his camp is faced with financial hardship and stiff competition from a rival camp. Tune in to Studio Universal (GOtv ch. 54) at 3:55 p.m. this Saturday.

Pacific Rim

On Sunday, a 2013 action-packed blockbuster Pacific Rim starring legendary actor Idris Elba will air at 10.40 a.m on Studio Universal (GOtv ch. 54). Follow the story of an ex-pilot and a trainee who are paired up to drive a seemingly obsolete special weapon in a desperate effort to save the world from a looming apocalypse, as a war between humankind and monstrous sea creatures wages on.

Once Upon a time in China

Sunday will also see the return of legendary Chinese actor Jet Li to your screen with one of his breakout movies, Once Upon a Time in China. Showing on Studio Universal (GOtv ch.54) at 3:20 p.m., the movie follows the story of a man who is stuck between protecting his martial art school and sorting out the feelings he has for his love attraction.

