GOtv Boxing Night 30: I want to repeat history, says Black Tito 

The first female boxer to win the Mojisola Ogunsanya Memorial Trophy at GOtv Boxing Night, Bolatito “Black Tito” Oluwole, has said her aim is to retain the trophy at the 30th edition of the boxing showpiece on December 26, 2023.

Her national cruiserweight challenge fight against Blessing Abisoye is one of the six bouts scheduled for the event.

The boxing show will take place at the Tafawa Balewa Square, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Oluwole won the trophy as the best boxer at GOtv Boxing Night 29, after defeating Celina “Pretty Assassin” Agwu via a unanimous decision to win the national female cruiserweight title.

Speaking from her training base in Lagos on Sunday, Black Tito said the injury she sustained during the title fight has fully healed and she’s in top shape for the fight.

She said: “I dislocated my shoulder during the fight against Celina, and the hand is fully healed now.

“I was elated to make history.

“It was the best night of my career so far, and I would love to have that feeling again.

“My aim is to win the Mojisola Ogunsanya Memorial Trophy again and, of course, the cash prize that comes with it.

Black Tito has won all of her eight professional bouts, with a record of five knockouts, while Abisoye has a record of one win and one defeat from her two professional fights.

Also scheduled for the night is a West African Boxing Union super welterweight title bout between Taiwo “Gentle Boy” Olowu and Ghanaian boxer, Michael Ansah.

Arabambi Ojo and Ibrahim “Golden Boy” Opeyemi will face each other in a national bantamweight challenge bout, Sifon “Best” Iwatt and Saheed Azeez will battle for the national super flyweight title, Ayanfe Adeoye will face Ahmed Ganiyu in a national light welterweight category bout, while Abdulafeez “Big Name” Osoba will square up against Christopher Ucheji in the national super welterweight category.