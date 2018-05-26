GOC charges troops to sustain focus on ending insurgency

The acting General Officer Commanding of the 7 Division of the Nigerian Army, Brig.-Gen. Abdulmalik Biu, has charged troops to keep their ‘eyes on the ball’ to wipe off remnants of the Boko Haram insurgents.

Biu gave the charge while addressing officers and men of the division shortly after he assumed office in the division on Saturday in Maiduguri.

He vowed that he would never relent until he cleaned up the northeast, the epicentre of a decade-long insurgency that has taken a toll on human lives and the economy of the area.

Biu noted that a lot had been achieved in the ongoing counter-terrorism campaign by the Federal Government, urging troops to put in more energy, zeal and determination to end the insurgency.

The acting GOC lauded the efforts of other security agencies for complementing the efforts of the army in crushing the jihadists.

He said: “From all I have heard and seen within the short period, our sister security agencies have been doing a great job to win the peace, well done.”

Biu said that his doors remained open to new ideas, advice and strategies that would foster peace and unity in troubled areas.

He also pleaded with residents to double their support to security agencies by reporting nefarious activities that could threaten peace.

He added: “Fighting terrorism is a collective responsibility. I, therefore, urge you not to relent. You should not be discouraged by the isolated tactics of Boko Haram, causing havoc on soft targets.’’