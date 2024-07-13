Girls Academy, Lagos: Old students cry out over flooding dangerous electricity pole

The President of the Alumni Association of Girls Academy, located on Simpson Street in Lagos Island, Lagos State, Amudat Oshigunwa, has urged the Lagos State Government to help remove an electric pole within the school premises, which she described as a death trap.

She said this when she spoke with newsmen after a visit to the school by some members of the association on Thursday.

The alumni association president said further that while flooding has been a recurring decimal in the school, the electric pole is a new development that must be dealt with.

Oshigunwa said: “Flood has been ravaging the school during the rainy season since we were there, but the school compound was not as bad as it is now.

“The video I saw after a recent rainfall was an eyesore.

“The electricity pole that was put there should be removed as soon as possible as the wire is on the roof of the school and children are there.

“When there is a thunder strike, the pole can kill some of the children if it falls on the roof of the school.

“The lives of the children are at stake here.

“What if there is rainfall and the pole falls inside the flood?

“It can also affect the lives of the children.”

Oshigunwa stressed that the children belong to parents and that the pole should not be put where it is at all.

She added: “We have not got across to the local government or the state Ministry of Education about it, but we went there on Thursday and we feel that the wire should be removed from the school as it passes through the roof of some classrooms.

“When we asked the school management what we could do for them, they mentioned the pole.

“We are appealing to the Lagos State Government and the Lagos Island Local Government to help us remove the pole.

“Also, we think there should be good drainage for easy flow of water around the area because this has been the genesis of the flood.”

Efforts made to get the reaction of the Chairman of Lagos Island East Local Council Development Area, Hon. Muibi Folawiyo, aka Pepper, on the issue proved abortive as he did not pick his calls.

