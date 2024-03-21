Ghana, Nigeria lock horns for gold medal at All African Games

Perennial rivals, the Black Princesses of Ghana and the Falconets of Nigeria will lock horns for the gold medal of female football, at the 13th All African Games 2023 in Accra, Ghana.

The match will be broadcast live on GOtv.

The Falconets will look to retain their current status as champions and clinch a fourth gold medal at the tournament when they take on the hosts on Thursday night. Tune in SuperSelect 1 (ch 63) at 9pm to watch the action unfold live.

The Nigerians are unbeaten on their road to the final, scoring eight goals in the process. The team defied a sturdy defensive display by Uganda in the semi-finals to book their place in the final. Goals from Judith Adaobi Okah and Chiamaka Okuchukwu gave them 2-0 victory.

Speaking ahead of the clash, the team’s coach, Chris Danjuma is relishing a chance to take on the host. “I have told you from the start that it’s a privilege to be here playing teams that have also qualified for the World Cup,” Danjuma told a press conference.

Also Read:

“It’s an opportunity for us to begin to test ourselves before going for the World Cup. And that was the reason why I said, just like every team we respect Ghana, so it’s a joy to play any team here and it’s a joy to play Ghana as well,” he added.

On the other hand, Ghana overcame pressure from Senegal to advance to the final. Tracy Twum had put the host ahead early in the game, before Ophelia Amponsah doubled their lead. Senegal pulled one back through Kande, but Amponsah bagged a brace to kill off the tie.

Stay connected or reconnect to enjoy the best of football on GOtv. Download the MyGOtv app or by dial *288# to subscribe. Customers can also watch the matches live on GOtv Stream.