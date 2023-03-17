GeneralElections: Supreme Court upholds Jimkuta as valid APC Taraba South Senatorial candidate

The Supreme Court has upheld David Jimkuta as the lawful candidate of the opposition All Progressives Congress (APC) in the February 25, Senatorial election in Taraba South Senatorial District.

In a judgment delivered Friday by Justice Adamu Jauro as prepared by Justice Centus Nweze, the panel held that there was no need to tamper with the judgment of the appellate court which set aside the decision of the High court for not conforming with the law.

A House of Representatives member, representing Wukari and Ibi Federal Constituency of Taraba State, Danjuma Shiddi had approached the Apex Court praying for reversal of the judgment of the appellate court and affirming the decision of a Federal High Court which upheld his nomination as candidate of the APC in the said election.

However, the Apex Court in its judgment dismissed the appeal for being incompetent and lacking in merit and therefore, upheld the Court of Appeal judgment in Abuja which had earlier upheld the nomination of the first-timer.

Justice Hamman Barka, of the Court of Appeal, Abuja, had in a judgment delivered in February, held that because the primary election which produced Jimkuta was conducted by the National Working Committee (NWC) of the APC, his nomination was valid and in accordance with the relevant laws.

The court held that “only the NWC of the APC has the powers, the rights, and vires to conduct a valid primary election for the party.”

Jimkuta had won the APC primary election for Taraba South, but was wrongfully substituted by his party with Shiddi.

Disatisfied with his substitution, Jimkuta headed to the Federal High Court in Jalingo, Taraba state, to seek redress, having won the party’s primary election with 170 votes against Shiddi who polled 70 votes.

He then prayed the court to declare him the winner of the primary and stop the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from recognizing Shiddi, who came second, as the APC senatorial candidate for Taraba South.

Reacting to the judgment, Jimkuta thanked the Almighty God and the Judiciary for again proving to be the hope of the ordinary man, adding that his victory would further encourage youths not only in Taraba State but the entire country to go into partisan politics.

“It is a victory for democracy, the people of Taraba South and the entire APC family”, he said.

He called on his opponents to join hands with him and work towards taking Taraba State to the next level, he assured the people of living up to expectations and building a lasting legacy with this opportunity to serve the people.