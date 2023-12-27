Ganduje, PDP mourn Akeredolu’s death 

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Abdullahi Ganduje, and the opposition Peoples Democratic party have mourned the passing of former Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State.

Ganduje’s message was contained in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Edwin Olofu, on Wednesday in Abuja.

He described Akeredolu’s death as a great loss not only to Ondo State, but also to the entire country.

He said his death was also a loss to the progressive family, the legal profession and the APC.

Akeredolu was a former National President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA).

Ganduje said: “On behalf of members of the APC, I extend our deepest condolences to the family, the government, the people of Ondo State, friends, and loved ones of Gov. Akeredolu.

“We share in their grief and offer our heartfelt support during this difficult time. Our thoughts and prayers are with them.

“May they find solace in knowing that his contributions to Ondo State will be forever cherished.

“As we come to terms with this loss, let us honour Akeredolu’s memory by remaining committed to the ideals and principles he held dear”.

He also charged the people of Ondo state to continue to work together, building on his firm foundation and striving for the progress and prosperity of the State.

He expressed optimism that Akeredolu’s legacy would endure, and that his vision for a better Ondo State would never be forgotten.

Ganduje said the deceased left behind a remarkable legacy of dedication towards the development and betterment of Ondo State.

He commended Akeredolu’s accomplishment as a lawyer and an advocate of progress and for his unwavering commitment to steering the affairs of the state and for his tireless efforts to improve the lives of his people.

“As we reflect on Akeredolu’s remarkable contributions to public service, we remember his unflinching commitment to the principles of democracy.

“His determination to make a lasting impact on the lives of the people he served, and his undying love for Ondo State and its people,” he said.

The APC Chairman noted that throughout his tenure, Akeredolu exhibited exceptional leadership skills, fostering economic growth and implementing critical infrastructure projects.

Ganduje added that the deceased also championed initiatives that enhanced the standard of living for the people of Ondo State.

He pointed out: “His dedication to ensuring peace, stability, and unity within the state will forever be remembered.Gov. Akeredolu’s departure leaves a significant void in our political landscape.

“His absence will be felt by all who had the privilege of working with him, collaborating on projects, or simply experiencing his remarkable leadership firsthand”.

On its own, the PDP mourned late Akeredolu and described his death as a national loss.

The party in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, in Abuja, described Akeredolu as a courageous and amiable personality and brilliant lawyer.

He also described him as an outstanding administrator with deep understanding and capacity for leadership, especially in his roles towards the unity, stability and development of the nation.

“His death is a huge national loss. He was an unrepentant fighter for Fairness, Equity and Justice in the affairs of the nation.

Also Read:

“He believed in true federalism, respect, defence and protection of ethnic nationalities which he advocated as prerequisite for peace and development in our nation,”

Ologunagba said.

He commiserates with Akeredolu’s widow, Betty Akeredolu, his children and the people of Ondo State.

Ologunagba prayed to God to grant them the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss, and to the faithful departed, eternal rest in His bosom.