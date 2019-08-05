Dr Dauda AdeKunle, a Obstetrician based in Abuja, has allayed the fears of

nursing mothers over galactocele lump, saying that the milk-filled cyst is non-cancerous.

He made this known in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria on Monday in Abuja that

the lump does not increase the risk of breast cancer.

Galactocele is a milk-filled cyst common in young women who are pregnant or breast-feeding. The cyst wall

is normal cuboidal or flat epithelium and nothing to worry about.

The obstetrician said that galactocele lump could mimic fibroadenomas and breast carcinomas, but always non-cancerous and would not increase risk of breast cancer in any way.

He added that galactocele could be caused by anything that blocks a breast duct during lactation, noting that “it is possible that breast carcinoma has caused a change and blockage of some kind, but far more likely that it is the

result of routine, benign causes”.

It added: “Galactoceles are the most common benign breast lesions in lactating women. They do seem to occur more frequently,

however, after breast-feeding has stopped as milk is retained and becomes stagnant in the breast ducts.”

The obstetrician said that clinical presentation of a moveable lump in a younger lactating woman was a good indication for galactocele, or possibly lactating adenoma.

He said that patients would typically be sent for ultrasound imaging and a fine needle aspiration biopsy just to be sure.

He added: “The presence of milk aspirated from the mass and not clear fluid or blood will generally confirm the diagnosis and rule out carcinoma and fibroadenoma.

“Aspirated milk tends to be thicker when the lesion is older and the sample is obtained after breast feeding.”

According to him, galactoceles are similar to ordinary cysts but instead of clear fluid, they contain milk.

Galactoceles, he however, stressed, are not dangerous, though they can be uncomfortable and treatment will involve draining with needle.

He advised that the typical treatment for galactocele was to leave it alone as the condition would resolve on its own when the hormonal change associated with pregnancy and lactation ceased.

He also advised that “if a woman is concerned about a strange movable lump or breast discomfort, she should see a doctor, who would likely refer her for breast cancer screening, just to be sure”