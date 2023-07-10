G5 won’t decamp to APC, but Wike must serve in Tinubu’s Government — Fayose

828 828

A former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, has said that members of the G5, the group of serving and former Governors elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, but who worked against the party’s presidential candidate for the 2023 polls, Atiku Abubakar, will not decamp to the All Progressives Congress.

Fayose spoke on the news that the G5 members would defect on a Channels Television programme: “Sunday Politics.”

It will be recalled that members of the G5, also known as the Integrity Group, backed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the APC for the election following their insistence that power must shift to the South.

Those in the group were former Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, who was the leader; former Abia State Governor, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu; former Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom; former Enugu State Governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi; and Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, who got reelected for a second term during the 2023 polls.

Fayose insisted that members of the G5 would not defect to the APC, but that the PDP must get its acts right.

He said: “The former governor of Benue (Samuel Ortom) is the oldest by his age.

“If he is still decamping, his children must disown him.

“The Wike I know, forget that Wike will leave the PDP.”

On the possibility of Wike being in Tinubu’s cabinet, Fayose said: “What is wrong with that?

“How is anybody affected by that?

“I don’t want to be minister, but if Asiwaju (Tinubu) says: ‘Fayose, you will be minister, and I agree, what is their headache?

“I want Wike to be in the cabinet.

“Wike has what it takes to serve Nigeria.

“Wike is an articulate, capable person.

“Nigeria needs (an) average bad person.

“I support Wike.

“If Asiwaju finds him or any of the G5 worthy, please serve in Asiwaju’s government.

“I will be disappointed if Asiwaju does not equally appreciate them for what they stand to represent.

“Wike must serve.

“Wike is still a young man.

“I’m his older brother.

“He can’t deny that.

“Wike is an asset to Nigeria.

“Wike is never timid.

“He confronts challenges.

“Asiwaju needs a man like Wike.”