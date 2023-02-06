FUOYE set to graduate 91 students at 7th Convocation 

The Vice Chancellor of Federal University, Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE), Prof. Abayomi Fasina, said that 91 students, who bagged first class degrees, would be honored at the incoming institution’s 7th convocation ceremony

Addressing a news conference, on Monday in Oye-Ekiti, ahead of the ceremony, Fasina said that the 91 students were among 3,914 others to be awarded their degree certificates at the event.

He said that his administration, in the last two years, had been able to increase the number of students from 512, to more than 40,000, with well-equipped facilities, to create the enabling environment for learning.

Fasina said that the institution had also established part-time centres in nine towns in the state to give opportunity to students who were unable to undertake the full time programme.

According to the VC, in the last two years of assuming office, he had been able to maintain peace and stability, as well as resolved issues with 141 aggrieved members of staff.

“To the glory of God, FUOYE will be graduating 3,914 students during our convocation ceremony, fixed for Feb. 11.

“In the first degree category, we have 91 First Class students, 1,423 Second Class Upper students, 1,845 Second Class Lower and 452 Third class students.

“In the post graduate category, we have 21 PhD students, 79 Masters students, and three PGD students.

“We were able to achieve this success because in FUOYE, we have stable calendar, and our school fees is not high. We deliberately decided not to increase our school fees.

“I have been able to have dialogue with our union members to ensure that internal issues do not affect our academic calendar.

“Currently, there is no aggrieved body or individuals in our university, because all pending issues have been resolved in the last two years of my administration,’’ he said.

Speaking on staff welfare, Fasina said that a total of 762 members of staff were promoted, in the last two years.

He noted that all arrears of hazard allowance had been paid, while data allowance was given to members of the academic staff to support their teaching skills.

The VC said the University had initiated arrangement with the management of BOVAS Filing Station, to get 3,000 litres of petrol for the staff to cushion the effects of fuel scarcity in the state the

The convocation is slated for Saturday, February 11.