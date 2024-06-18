FUOYE student allegedly rapes male colleague, arrested

A 400-level student at Federal University Oye Ekiti in Ekiti State has been arrested by police for allegedly raping a male colleague.

A viral video on Tuesday shows the accused being taken away by police amidst a crowd.

The National Association of Ondo State Students and the FUOYE Student Union have issued statements distancing themselves from the accused, clarifying that he is not a member or affiliate of their organisations.

Both statements emphasise their commitment to a safe and inclusive environment and promise to take necessary actions to ensure justice is served

National Association of Ondo state students in a statement said, “We want to clarify that the individual Oni Olalekan popularly known as Asiwaju accused of sexual assault and who has publicly denounced our association on Monday 10th of June 2024, is not a member, an executive or appointee of our association.

“We would like to clarify that this individual is not a member of our association nor has any affiliation with us.

“It is important to ensure that this distinction is clear to the general public and that any misinformation is addressed promptly.

“We take these matters very seriously and stand for a safe and inclusive environment for all our members. If you have any concerns or information that you think we should be aware of, please do not hesitate to reach out to the association board.

“Let’s continue to uphold our values and principles as we strive for a respectful and supportive community within our association.”

Also, the FUOYE Student Union in a statement said, “Disclaimer. This is to inform the general public that Oni Olalekan, popularly known as (Asiwaju), is not a member of the Students’ Union Government nor is he an appointee of the Students’ Union Government.

“Any claims or assumptions to the contrary are incorrect. Please take note and disregard any misinformation.

“Please be assured that the FUOYESUG is actively addressing this matter and will take all necessary actions to ensure that justice is served. Thank you.”

Speaking to our reporter in a telephone interview on Tuesday, the Ekiti State Police Public Relations Officer, Abutu Sunday, confirmed the arrest and ongoing investigation, stating that the suspect is denying the allegations.

Abutu Sunday said, “Investigation has commenced, the suspect has been arrested and investigations have commenced because he is denying while the complainant is alleging, so we will see the result of the investigation.”