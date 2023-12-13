Fubara to Wike @ 56: I congratulate my Oga

The Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has hailed his predecessor, Nyesom Wike, on his 56th birthday.

Fubara issued the congratulatory message in a tweet with a flyer on his X handle on Wednesday.

The flyer said: “I congratulate my Oga, His Excellency, Chief (Dr.) Barr. Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, CON, GSSRS, Life Bencher, immediate Past Governor of Rivers State and Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, on his 56th birthday today, December 13, 2023.

Also Read:

“Your Excellency, my dear wife and I, and the good people of Rivers State, join your family and friends to felicitate you on this day.

“We sincerely pray that your new age brings you joy and good health.”