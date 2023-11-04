Fubara apologises over Rivers crisis

The Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has apologised to the people of the state over the recent political crisis in the state.

He described the crisis as “regrettable anxieties of the last few days,” saying it was important to make sacrifices for peace to reign.

Fubara stated this in a statement he signed, titled, ‘Peace is priceless’, which was issued to newsmen on Saturday in Port Harcourt, the state capital.

While recalling the bombing of the state House of Assembly complex and the division among lawmakers, the governor explained that his visit to the House was to assess the level of damage caused by the fire and undertake remedial measures to protect lives and property within the assembly complex.

He thanked President Bola Tinubu for his intervention which he said opened a series of communication channels aimed at arriving at a peaceful resolution of the crisis.

The governor added that no sacrifice was too much for him to make, saying it is the collective responsibility of his predecessor, Nyesom Wike and himself, to use their positions to advance the progress, security and well-being of the people.

The statement reads, “My dear good people of Rivers State, I consider it necessary to issue this press statement on the developments of the past few days in our dear state.

“Late on Sunday, October 29, 2023, I was inundated with reports that the hallowed chamber of the Rivers State House of Assembly had been gutted by fire. The blaze was successfully put out by the fire service, after which security agencies took control of the situation.

“My visit to the assembly complex on Monday, October 30, 2023, was to assess the level of damage and undertake remedial measures to protect lives and property within the assembly complex. I charged the security agencies to thoroughly investigate the incident and report it to me.

“Shortly after, I got reports that the state House of Assembly had broken into two factions: one claiming to have impeached and suspended the House Leader and three others preparatory to initiating an impeachment action against me, and the other rival faction impeaching the Speaker and Deputy Speaker, thus sparking off some form of political crisis.

“I wish to thank the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Bola Tinubu, for his fatherly intervention which opened a series of communication channels to facilitate the timely resolution of the festering crises. I wish to also thank our elders who are currently intervening in the matter.”

Fubara continued, “Let me clearly state that my actions are aimed at restoring peace and stability in our state. I am a man of peace and as governor, the advancement of our state is my primary concern.

“Consequently, no sacrifice is too much for me to make to achieve this objective. Furthermore, as leaders, it is the collective responsibility of the immediate past governor and Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, and my humble self, to leverage our positions and influences within and outside the state to advance the progress, security and well-being of our people.

“We must, therefore, not allow circumstances that could retard all efforts at achieving greatness for our people to prevail.

Also Read:

“On our part, we are always willing and ready to embrace the path to lasting peace and tranquility with a commitment to consummating all efforts and initiatives by Mr. President and other well-meaning Nigerians, including my brother governors and the elders.

“I assure the people of Rivers State that peace will certainly prevail and we shall continue to work together to advance the peace, security and progress of our state.”

“As governor, I sincerely apologise to the good people of Rivers State for the regrettable anxieties of the last few days, while thanking you all for your concerns, and continued support, love, and prayers. May God continue to bless our dear Rivers State,” he prayed.