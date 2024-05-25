FRSC reveals cause of Lagos-Ibadan Expressway explosion

A tanker conveying Premium Motor Spirit, also known as petrol, on Saturday morning exploded after falling on its side at Ibafo, Ogun State axis of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, causing gridlock.

Florence Okpe, spokesperson, Federal Road Safety Corps in Ogun State, confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria.

Okpe, who spoke in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, said men of the Ogun State Fire Service were at the scene of the crash, with efforts ongoing to put out the fire.

She said: “FRSC operatives from Ibafo outpost are on ground managing the traffic situation.

“We are witnessing traffic build up between Ago Igbala, the road traffic crash scene, and MFM Prayer City on the outward Lagos section of the expressway.”

Okpe said that full details of the crash would be provided as soon as possible.