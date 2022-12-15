FRSC commences Operation Zero tolerance to road traffic crashes

The Federal Road Safety Corps has announced the commencement of its end of the year special patrol operations code-named ‘Operation Zero’ and assured the public of adequate mobilisation of personnel and logistics that will engender hitch free trips for all travellers.

In a statement by Corps Public Education Officer, Bisi Kazeem, the commission said the operation commenced on 15 December, 2022 and elapses on 15 January, 2023.

The statement said the Corps Marshal, Federal Road Safety Corps, Dauda Ali Biu authorized the special patrol and charged all Commanding Officers to mobilise both material and human resources within their general operational areas, in order to minimise or tackle assiduously, all variables that are responsible for traffic gridlock, obstructions and road crashes nationwide.

“The deployment affects all personnel at the national headquarters and the field commands respectively.

“While giving the charge, the Acting Corps Marshal also commended the noticeable positive road use behaviours of commuters, particularly the ones that comply with established traffic regulations and warned violators of traffic laws to desist henceforth or face the wrath if the law,” it added.

According to him, the operatives have been mandated to educate road users and also ensure that drivers whose actions and inactions endanger other road users are apprehended, their vehicles impounded and appropriate sanctions meted on them.





