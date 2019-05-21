The Council for the Regulation of Freight Forwarding in Nigeria has signed a pact with the University of Lagos to train practicing and potential freight forwarders.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the Memorandum of Understanding contains plans by CRFFN and the university to train and certify practitioners to a climax.

The arrangement to facilitate the training to get certification of the International Association of Freight Forwarders has been on since the past two years.

The Registrar of the council, Sam Nwakaohu, at a ceremony in Lagos on Tuesday said the aim to train and certify freight forwarders was to enable them to be able to practice anywhere in the world.

According to Nwakaohu, the reform of the sector will be amplified in no distant time when only those certified will be permitted to carry out the trade in Nigeria.

He said: “The business is no longer going to be an all-comers affair.

“Diploma certificates will be awarded to trainees at the end of the course to enable people and the regulatory body differentiate professionals from quacks.

“The CRFFN Act is apt on professional conduct and training of practitioners and the present administration is bent on proactive reforms that will ensure positive change in the sector.

“We want a situation where freight forwarders like other professionals will be respected and reckoned with.”

He said the certification, which would elapse after three years, was renewable after the person had undergone a refresher course to be in line with FIATA.

Dr. Ohisegun Adeaga, Deputy Director of the Institute of Maritime Studies, University of Lagos, who represented the university, said the programme was a policy whose time had come.

The maritime administrator, said the university would play the role of resource provider to ensure that the reforms met with international standards at all times.

Adeaga said the institution was known for excellence and would chart an ideal study work to put the students in good stead.

“We are talking of professionalism here for the council to mute the idea and consider the university as a partner in this regard means that the council is inclined to professionalism.”