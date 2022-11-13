Fraud: Two Nigerian Banks ordered to reverse N15m to victims’ accounts

The Public Relations Officer of the Police Special Fraud Unit, a Superintendent of Police, Eyitayo Johnson, said the Federal High Court has directed two banks to reverse proceeds of fraud traced to its customers’ accounts.

The spokesman of the SFU made this known in a statement he issued on the ruling of the court on Friday in Lagos State.

Johnson said: “The Legal Section of PSFU, under the stewardship of CP. Anyasinti Josephine Nneka had obtained an Order of the Federal High Court, Lagos; directing two banks to reverse the sums of N13million and N2million to source accounts where it was fraudulently obtained.

“The proceeds of the fraud, which was meant for the purchase of Chinese Yuan for the victim was traced to one of the bank’s account number 1023240381, Account Name: Alibababa Information Trading and the second bank’s account number 1016167633, Account Name: Guang Dong Shou Wang Trading.

“PSFU quickly placed a lien on the accounts in order to prevent the monies from being dissipated while an order of the Federal High Court was obtained to reverse the funds.

“Operatives of the Unit are on the trial of one Mrs. Lilly-surname unknown-and other suspects involved in the crime.”





