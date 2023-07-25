Four jailed for cybercrimes in Kwara State

828 828

Two Kwara State High Courts sitting in Ilorin on Monday convicted four persons over offences bordering on impersonation and internet fraud.

The Ilorin Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission secured their convictions.

The convicts were Bello Lateef from Ilorin, Azeez Olarewaju from Ona-ara in Oyo State as well as Aderoju Kayode and Abiodun Ayomide, both from Osun State.

During their trial, they pleaded guilty to their respective charges.

The EFCC Prosecution Officers were Innocent Mbachie, Rashidat Alao and Isabel Adeniran.

They reviewed the facts and tendered exhibits, which were admitted in evidence by the courts.

Delivering judgment, Justice Adebayo Yusuf sentenced Lateef and Ayomide to six months imprisonment on each of the four counts with an option of N100,000 fine on each count.

In the same vein, Justice Adenike Akinpelu sentenced Olanrewaju to three months imprisonment with an option of N100,000 fine.

Kayode bagged six months imprisonment with an option of N200,000 fine.

The courts ordered that the proceeds from the crime, including their laptops and iPhones, should be forfeited to the Federal Government.