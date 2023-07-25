Subsidy removal: Ogun approves money for workers, pensioners

828 828

The Ogun State Government has approved cash palliative of N10,000 for each of its public servants and pensioners.

This development was revealed in a statement by the Secretary to the State Government, Tokunbo Talabi, on Monday.

According to Talabi in the statement released late on Monday in Abeokuta, the state capital, the measure was designed for a period of three months in the first instance.

He added that it was put in place to help workers cope with the economic shocks occasioned by the removal of fuel Subsidy

“The move is in line with the current realities in the country and also the commitment of the state government to ameliorate the effects of removal of fuel subsidy on the well-being of the citizens of the state,” the SSG stated.

He added that payment of the palliative would begin from July, disclosing also that the state government would equally begin giving out food palliatives to those seen as being vulnerable.

Talabi further stated that the state government had approved hazard allowance for all health and medical personnel and peculiar allowance for public servants in the state.

He said: “Immediate release of letters of promotion in respect of 2021 and 2022, as well as payment of March and April 2023 leave bonuses for public servants in the state, will also begin.

“There will also be an immediate cash-backing for the quarterly payment of gratuities to pensioners.”

Talabi disclosed that the state’s Ministries, Departments and Agencies would work out modalities of ensuring that 20 per cent of their staff strength was off-duty daily, adding: “This is to ease the effect of the recent increase in fuel price among public servants.”

He said the Gateway Trading Company had been mandated to establish food distribution outlets across the state to sell food items at the market rate obtainable before the fuel subsidy removal.

“The state is also establishing a commodity exchange to ensure an optimisation of current and future investment in the agro-allied sector of the economy, in line with President Bola Tinubu’s war on food insecurity,” the SSG stated.

He also announced the commencement of conversion to Compressed Natural Gas of state-owned mass transit buses, including staff buses and current public transportation buses in circulation.

He said: “This is to reduce the cost of transportation by charging rates comparable to what was obtained before deregulation.

“The first set are in the final stages and will be introduced to our roads in a matter of days.

“The government will also be acquiring additional new CNG buses to ease transportation in the state, and these buses will be charging fares comparable to what was obtained before the fuel subsidy removal.”

Talabi disclosed that all local governments working with Community Development Associations and community leaders have been asked to submit for rehabilitation three roads that require immediate intervention, adding: “This is part of the palliative programmes.”