Troops rescue 13 abducted victims in Abia

Troops of 14 Brigade, operating under 82 Division of the Nigerian Army, have rescued 13 abducted victims on the Ngodo-Isuochi Road in Umunneochi Local Government Area of Abia.

The Director, Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, disclosed this in a statement issued on Monday in Abuja.

Nwachukwu stated that the troops responded to a distress call on Saturday, in the wake of an attack on a Sienna SUV and L300 Mitsubishi bus with Reg. No. UWN 190 AL Enugu.

He explained that the alleged kidnappers took the passengers hostage and escaped into the surrounding bush.

According to him, the troops, on getting additional information from witnesses at the scene, went in pursuit of the hoodlums, trailing them into the bush.

“During the search and rescue operation, the troops initially rescued five victims on the first day of the search and rescue operation.

“Further search on Sunday led to the rescue of additional eight victims, totalling 13.

“The rescued victims have been handed over to the Nigerian Police in Umunneochi.

“The Nigerian Army appeals to all law-abiding citizens to continue to support the troops and other security agencies with timely and actionable information, as they combat security challenges across the country,” Nwachukwu added.