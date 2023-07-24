Senate  assures traditional rulers of constitutional role in governance 

828 828

The Senate on Monday assured traditional rulers of constitutional role in governance which it said would be effected through constitution amendment .

The assurance was given by the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio when he had in audience the royal fathers across the 36 states of the federation and the federal capital territory .

Akpabio who gave the assurance in response to requests made to that effect by the traditional rulers said roles of the royal fathers in governance, particularly on security matters, are very important.

“Your request for a constitutional role in governance is not strange to us and in particular, to me based on my background .

“My late grandfather was a traditional ruler and in fact, one of the warrant officers used by the colonial masters for effective implementation of indirect rule.

“During this period, traditional rulers effectively tackled issues of safety and security in their various domains.

“It is my belief and the entire Senate leadership here, that if traditional rulers are constitutionally engaged in governance at the grassroots, the myriad of security challenges facing the country would be things of the past .

“You traditional fathers are reservoirs of information highly needed at the grassroots. Your journey to us today on the request would surely not be in vain”, he stressed.

Earlier in his speech on behalf of the traditional rulers, the Etsu of Nupe, Dr Yahaya Abubakar who represented the Chairman of National Traditional Council of Nigeria, the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar, said the constitutional role of traditional rulers was expunged by framers of the 1979 Constitution.

He lamented all efforts made by traditional rulers across the country under the aegis of National Council of Traditional Rulers, to get back the role had not yielded any fruit.

“The most recent of such efforts was the one made during the 9th National Assembly which didn’t scale through as a result of failure to get the required votes in the Senate for the demand despite succeeding in the House of Representatives “, he lamented.