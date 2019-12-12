Four people died while 26 were injured in a road accident involving two buses on the Lagos-Ore-Benin highway in Odigbo Local Government Area of Ondo State.

Olusegun Ogungbemide, Head of Operation and Deputy Sector Commander of Federal Road Safety Commission,Ondo Command, confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria on telephone on Thursday in Akure.

Ogungbemide, who explained that the accident occurred on Wednesday, said it involved a Toyota Hiace Bus belonging to GUO Transport marked ACA 606 XT and a bus belonging to Peace Mass Transit marked AKL 846 YY.

“There was an accident on Wednesday between 14:32hrs and 14:56hrs in which 30 people were involved.

“They included 12 male adults, 16 female adults and two female children.

“Four people died instantly, 26 were injured including 10 male adults, 14 female adults and two female children,” he said.

According to him, the injured had been taken to Ore General Hospital while the corpses had been deposited at Opeyemi Hospital in Ore.

Ogungbemide, who said that the two vehicles had been towed away by the police, admonished all motorists to shun over speeding, especially during the Yuletide.

