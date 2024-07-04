Forbes honours Governors Mutfwang, Diri, others for exceptional visionary leadership 

Forbes, the leading global media group, has honoured Plateau State Governor, Caleb Manasseh Mutfwang as one of the three best Nigerian governors providing good governance.

Honoured alongside Mutfwang were his Bayelsa and Osun State counterparts, Senators Diri Douye and Ademola Adeleke respectively for exemplary leadership

The global media company has rated the performances of the three governors as worthy of world recognition and commendation.

The Forbes Best of Africa Award Ceremony, held during the Foreign Investment Network (FIN) Annual International Business Round Table at Intercontinental Hotel Lisbon, Portugal, on June 28, 2024, honoured their outstanding leaders in Africa.

The prestigious event, organized by FIN, the knowledge partner of Forbes (Emerging Markets, USA), recognized exceptional leadership and achievement across various sectors.

While Diri of Bayelsa state is a two-term governor who just kickstarted his second term in February 2024, Ademola and Mutfwang are first term governors.

Other awardees include: Ambassador Yusuf Tuggar, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Nigeria, Sven Thieme, Executive Chairman of Ohlthaver & List (O&L) Group, Clement Buari, Director of Strategy Management at the Central Bank of Nigeria amongst others.

The awardees were nominated by Foreign Investment Network (FIN) who is also the knowledge partner of Forbes (Emerging Markets, USA).

The ceremony brought together esteemed speakers and investors, including Max Garza III, Chief Blockchain Officer at Faction AI, which expressed interest in building smart cities in Africa.

Other notable attendees included investors in solar plants and agriculture, as well as experts in renewable energy, finance, and diplomacy.

The event featured prominent guests, including Miguel Henriques, MD of GoNeutral; Chinnan Maclean-Dikwal, the Vice Chairman of African Energy Council; Solomon Mwamba, CEO of Majestic Coin; Joschua Saphir, Global Ambassador of Mirozon Foundation; Linda Pereira, Senior Partner and Chairwoman of Advantage Consultants Group; and Debo Ogunlami, President of Faction AI, Linda Pereira, Farzam Kamalabadi, Dr. Gonçalo Terenas, Ms. Patience Ranami Abah, Esq., Debo Ogunlami, Samson Finance, Juris Gulbis, Beatriz Franck, Simon Voelk, Stefanie Xu, Linda Aleknaite, and Dr. Eliana Medeiros, amongst others.

The Forbes Best of Africa Award celebrates leadership excellence and recognizes outstanding achievements in Africa. The event fostered meaningful connections and collaborations, paving the way for future business opportunities and growth in the region.

