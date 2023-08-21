Flood: Taraba government issues alert to six  LGAs

The Taraba Government has issued an impending flood alert to six local government areas and appealed to residents to consider relocation as the best option to avoid being affected by pending floods.

Hajia Zainab Usman, State Commissioner For Information and Re-orientation, issued the warning on Monday in a statement made available to newsmen in Jalingo.

Usman said that the decision was due to the recent release of water from the Lagdo Dam, situated along the River Benue in Cameroon.

According to the statement, the state government is conscious of the fact that the lengthiest stretch of the Benue River in Nigeria is within the boundaries of Taraba.

“This advisory follows the recent release of water from the Lagdo Dam situated along the River Benue in Cameroon.

“It is important to emphasise that the lengthiest stretch of the Benue River in Nigeria is located within the boundaries of Taraba.

“Consequently, it is evident that the impending surge in water levels, resulting from the opening of the dam in Cameroon, will disproportionately impact our region.

“Those most vulnerable to this impending situation are our fellow citizens residing along the Benue River, encompassing communities spanning from Karim-Lamido, Lau, Ardo-Kola, Gassol, Wukari, to Ibbi LGAs.

“In the light of this, we fervently implore you to propagate this essential information far and wide to ensure that it reaches every corner of our society for the safety and well-being of the citizens,” she said.