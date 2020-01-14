The whole ‘new year, new you’ mentality is easy to get swept up in, yet pretty difficult to maintain. Fortunately, DStv has a whole host of tv shows that will help you along with your New Year’s resolutions – inspiring you to commit fully and meet your goals for 2020.

Check out five motivational shows to kickstart 2020 the right way:

Jamie’s Ultimate Veg

Proof that vegetarian eating doesn’t need to be boring, the beloved chef’s latest show offers fresh, plant-based food inspiration from exotic locations all over the world. Come along for the taste-explosion journey as Jamie travels from India to the Middle East to discover glorious meat-free combinations that you can easily recreate at home. Season one starts on January 15 at 7pm on BBC Lifestyle (DStv channel 174).

Revenge Body with Khloé Kardashian

They say moving on is the best revenge, but these participants would argue that reinventing your body – and yourself in the process – is even better. Find the motivation you need to stick to your weight loss goal with this wildly popular show – watch as Khloé, and top fitness and nutrition experts help ordinary people transform their bodies and rebuild their confidence. Tune in daily at 9:50pm on E! Entertainment (DStv channel 124).

Say Yes to the Dress

Part bridal story, part fashion makeover and part family therapy session, each episode of this reality show looks at the lengths the Kleinfeld Bridal staff go to for each bride’s fairytale dress – consider it a real-life Pinterest board for your own wedding inspiration. Catch it on TLC (DStv channel 135) weekdays at 4:40pm.

The Bachelor

If 2020 is finally the year you want to find your soulmate, the 24th season of the hit US romance reality show is the perfect programme to give you the courage to hit the dating scene and polish your dating skills. In this season of The Bachelor, the charming man in uniform, Peter Weber, is back after heartbreak, to take the search for his co-pilot in life to new heights. Watch the romance unfold on M-Net (DStv channel 101) Fridays at 7:30pm starting from January 17, 2020.

Cake Masters

Cake artist extraordinaire Duff Goldman is in high demand to make delicious masterpieces for A-list clients; however, their expectations are very high. Whether you’re interested in cake making/ decorating or want to try something new this year, Cake Masters will teach you about passion and perseverance. Find season one on The Food Network (DStv channel 175), starting on January 24 at 6pm.