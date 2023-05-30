Firm restates resolve to boost economic activities in Lagos

The General Manager, Nizam Exhibitions Company, Ali Nizam, has restated his determination to boost economic activities within the Lagos metropolis via the debut of an international shopping fair.

Nizam, while speaking at a press conference Tuesday in Lagos, said the fair would host exhibitors drawn from around the world from June 2 to June 12, 2023.

He said about 30 foreign exhibitors across diverse sectors of the economy would showcase an array of products and services at the international shopping fair.

He added that 15 local exhibitors would participate in the international shopping fair.

Nizam said the highly anticipated event promises to be a haven for discerning shoppers with an immersive atmosphere where attendees could indulge their senses, discover hidden gems, and embrace the cultural diversity and artistry of international exhibitors.

He stated that the exhibitors and participants at the fair would have the opportunity to establish business relationships with their counterparts.

Nizam who described the fair as the first in Nigeria added that it would allow business opportunities between the host country’s businessmen as well as the international exhibitors.

He stated that most of the products to be exhibited at the fair were products that could be used by consumers for their daily lives.

He disclosed that products from Egypt, Turkey, Indian, Lebanon, Emirates and others would be exhibited at the fair at reasonable prices.

“This year, the fair shines a spotlight on the sale of captivating silver ornaments.

“The discerning shopper will discover a captivating collection of handcrafted jewelry, ranging from delicate necklaces and bracelets to intricately designed rings and earrings.

“Each piece tells a unique story, blending traditional techniques with contemporary aesthetics, and reflecting the cultural heritage of diverse regions.

“The International Shopping Fair provides an opportunity to explore a world of elegance and style as exhibitors would showcase exquisite linen and embroidery,” he said.

He added that what sets the International Shopping Fair apart was the chance to engage directly with passionate exhibitors, who were experts in their respective fields.

According to him, they will share their insights, inspirations, and craftsmanship techniques, thereby providing a unique opportunity to gain a deeper understanding and appreciation for their products.

He added that the fair would provide a platform for companies to demonstrate their latest products and services, network with industry peers, and explore new business opportunities.

“It will be the prime platform to connect governments, Small and Medium Enterprises, start-ups, investors, manufacturers, and business people.

“We are undoubtedly excited to organise the International Shopping Fair in Lagos, especially as Nigeria experiences the dawn of a new administration.

“Our goal is to empower people and businesses as the exhibition provides a perfect platform for accommodating a diverse range of products and services.

“Every participant will have a feeling of triumph for contributing to the advancement of society,” Nizam said.

Nizam stated that trade fairs have over the years emerged as a veritable platform to drive economic development noting that the International Shopping Fair was primed to sustain the tradition.

He expressed optimism that the fair would be successful seeing that Nigeria was the gate to the rest of Africa; a giant country blessed with resources and huge population, education and technical expertise.

“This is our first fair in Nigeria and if it works and hopefully it will work, there is a plan to do another one in Abuja.

“Hopefully, we will come again and again to Nigeria to establish a business relationship that will be beneficial to both the international community and Nigeria,” he said.