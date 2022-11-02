Fire guts Tejuoso Market in Lagos State + Video

Fire has gutted a part of Tejuoso Market in Lagos State on Tuesday.

The Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Emergency Response Management Agency, Femi Oke-Osanyintolu, said this.

Oke-Osanyintolu said: “Our team is on the ground.

“There have been no casualties so far.

“We are on top of the situation.”

The Director, Lagos Fire and Rescue Service, Margaret Adeseye, in an update via Twitter said: “Tailor Market behind the ultra modern Tejuosho Market, Yaba, Lagos.

“The Fire, which involved the clothing and tailoring materials section of the market is being subdued by the Lagos Firefighters.”





