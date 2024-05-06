Fire guts part of ex-Kano Governor’s residence

An accidental fire outbreak has razed some part of the Kano residence of former Kano State governor, Malam Ibrahim Shekarau.

According to reports, the fire which cause could not be immediately ascertained, was suspected to have started from the Kitchen of the Mundubawa house of the former minister of Education, on Sunday night, destroyed the living rooms of Shekarau’s third wife, Halima.

Dr. Sule Ya’u Sule, Media Adviser to Malam Ibrahim Shekarau, confirmed the incident, noting that the fire started from the inner kitchen of the House which was at the ground floor of the multi-million naira mansion.

“We thank God the fire only affected one of Malam Ibrahim Shekarau’s living rooms and already men of the State Fire Service had successfully put off the fire,” he stated.

When contacted to confirm the incident, the spokesperson of the State Fire Service, Saminu Yusif said the outbreak had been put under control.