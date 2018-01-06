Fire destroys 30 hectares of sugarcane in Kebbi

A sugarcane field of about 30 hectares was destroyed by fire in Mai-Ramu village, Koko/Besse Local Government Area of Kebbi State.

Alhaji Shu’aibu Ibrahim, the Chairman of the council, told the News Agency of Nigeria in Koko on Friday that crop worth millions of Naira were razed.

“The incident occurred on Thursday night; the village is one of the largest producers of sugarcane in the state,” Ibrahim said.

The chairman said there was no death as the farmers were in their houses when the fire started.

Speaking at the scene of the incident, the Executive Director, Kebbi State Emergency Management Agency, Alhaji Rabiu Kamba, expressed concern at the level of damage on the field.

Kamba said: “We sympathy with the you.

“We assure you that the state government will assist you to cushion the effect of the disaster.”

NAN.