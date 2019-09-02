African champions, the D’Tigers, have lost their second consecutive game at the ongoing FIBA World Cup in China to Argentina.

The hard fighting Alex Nwora lads suffered a 94-81 points loss to the group favourites and South American giants at the City Arena, Wuhan Sports Centre on Monday.

Having lost the first quarter by 17-28 points, Nigeria sprang surprises in the second quarter, winning by 26-15 points.

On resumption for the third and the final quarter, the Nigerians failed to keep their momentum as they fell by 18-29 and 20-22 points.

Nigeria will hope for their first win in the tournament against South Korea on Wednesday at 1:30pm Nigeria time.

Nigeria lost first game of the series by slim margin to Russia on Saturday.