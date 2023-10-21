FG tackles NLC over allegation of undermining agreement

The Federal Government says it is not undermining the agreement reached with Organised Labour on October 2, 2023 as alleged by the Nigeria Labour Congress.

The NLC had alleged that the Minister of Labour and Employment, Simon Lalong, was undermining the agreement.

Olajide Oshundun, Director of Information in the Ministry of Labour and Employment, said this in a statement he signed on Friday in Abuja.

According to Oshundun, the attention of the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment has been drawn to a press release issued by the NLC on October 18, 2023, adding: “It alleged that the Minister is moving to undermine the critical Labour-Federal Government Agreement of October 2, 2023.

“We wish to unequivocally refute the allegation and put it on record that it is unfounded.

“Let it be reiterated that since assuming office and upon the dispute between the various groups within the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) being brought to his attention, the Honourable Minister has given consistent, adequate and fair attention to the matter with a view to resolving it.

“Several meetings have been held to resolve the issue with representatives of the disputing groups, and the efforts are still ongoing.

“Therefore, it is not correct to suggest that the minister is supporting any of the groups in the course of the negotiations.”

Oshundun said that members of the NURTW, NLC and entire Labour movement should be assured that Lalong, as the Chief Conciliator, would continue to work with all parties.

He added that this is to ensure that there is reconciliation, harmony and industrial peace.