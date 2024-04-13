FG locates fleeing Binance executive, begins extradition moves

The Federal Government has located a Binance Executive, Nadeem Anjarwalla, who fled from Nigeria, Saturday PUNCH is reporting.

The Eagle Online recalls that the Binance Executive was reported to have escaped from Nigeria using a fake passport.

He escaped from a mosque where he was escorted to by military men overseeing him in protective custody in a private facility.

According to Saturday PUNCH, Anjarwalla has been tracked to Kenya, a development that has led to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, International Criminal Police, Nigeria Police Force and Kenyan Police Service deepening talks to quicken his extradition.

A source in the Presidency told Saturday PUNCH: “We have found him.

Also Read

“We know where he is.

“He is in Kenya, and we’re working with the authorities to bring him back to Nigeria.”

Anjarwalla, who holds the citizenships of the United Kingdom and Kenya, was accused of $35,400,000 money laundering.