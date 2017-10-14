FG expresses doubt about South Africa’s capability to stop killing of Nigerians

Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, the Senior Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Foreign Affairs and Diaspora, has condemned in strong terms the latest extra judicial killing of another Nigerian, Ibrahim Olamilekan Badmus, allegedly by South African Police.

The killing of the Nigerian was the third in a month.

Abike-Dabiri said this latest incident is gradually eroding the confidence of Nigerians in the capability of the South African authorities to put a stop to further and deliberate killings of Nigerians in South Africa.

According to the Nigeria Consulate in South Africa, the Independent Police Investigative Directorate in South Africa has begun investigation into the killing.

This is the first time an independent unit will be conducting such an investigation.

The Presidential Aide called on the South African authorities to ensure that the investigation is thorough and justice is done in the interest of the cordial relationship between the two countries.

Dabiri-Erewa commended the efforts of the Consulate General, Godwin Adama, who immediately led a team to visit the scene of the incident and interfaced with angry Nigerians to douse tension.

Adama also had a useful meeting with the South African Police authorities, with an assurance that the IPID, which has started collating materials on the incident, will carry out a thorough and conclusive investigation.

The killing of Badmus, 25, is coming barely three weeks that another Nigerian, Kingsley Ikeri, 27, was killed through extra judicial means by the South African Police.

On the five injured Nigerians in the hospital, Dabiri-Erewa said the report from the Consulate revealed that it was as a result of the altercation with the South African police following a video clip that went viral on the killing of Badmus.

She said: “Let me appeal to Nigerians in South Africa to remain calm and avoid any further face off with the police and await the outcome of the independent investigation on the latest killing.”