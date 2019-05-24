As part of the Emergency Agricultural Intervention Grant, the Federal Government has distributed livestock to farmers affected by conflicts in 15 Local Government Areas of Plateau State.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that 4,000 goats were distributed on Friday in Jos to the farmers to alleviate sufferings they encountered during the violent conflicts in their communities .

Speaking at the presentation, Mustapha Maihaja, the Director General, National Emergency Management Agency, who handled the exercise, said the livestock would be distributed to 1,000 beneficiaries.

Represented by Ladan Ayuba, Assistant Chief Planning Officer in NEMA, the NEMA boss said the intervention was funded by the National Food Security Council, whose objectives included developing sustainable solutions to farmer/herders clashes.

He said: “In this scheme, a total of 10,000 farmers will benefit from different interventions.

“We are distributing goats to 1,000 farmers and 1,200 poultry farmers will be given birds to rear.

“Other interventions include distribution of farm inputs such as fertilisers, seedlings and chemicals to 7,800 farmers in the state.”

Maihaja commended the Plateau State Government and its agencies for the cooperation during the enumeration exercise for farmers affected by conflicts, and promised to ensure that all areas were covered.

In his remarks, the Plateau State Commissioner of Agriculture, Hosea Finangwai, commended the Federal Government for its prompt intervention, saying the gesture would complement the state government’s efforts to resettle displaced persons.

In his remarks, Prof. Sonni Tyoden, the Deputy Governor of Plateau State, said the initiative would bring succour to farmers who had suffered losses during conflicts.

Esther Ayuba, one of the beneficiaries of the livestock from Jos South Local Government, said it would alleviate the sufferings they encountered during the conflicts.

Ayuba said: “I lost 10 goats, 1,600 birds and other farm produce in the 2001 crisis.

“We thank the Federal Government for the assistance.”

NAN reports that the distribution at the 15 local governments will be supervised by NEMA, SEMA and other government agencies.