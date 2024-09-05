FG approves 50% rise in feeding allowance for prison inmates

The Federal Government has reportedly approved a 50 percent increase in the feeding allowance for inmates in Nigeria, with effect from August 2024.

The Public Relations Officer of the Nigeria Correctional Service, ACC Abubakar Umar, made this known on Thursday.

According to him, the development is the “first phase” of a broader review of inmate’s welfare to enhance living conditions for inmates.

Speaking on widely reported poor feeding and other conditions in the Correctional Centres, Umar said, “The inmate feeding allowance has been increased by 50 per cent, effective from August 2024. This is just the first phase”.

“The FG will also consider additional reviews. This is just the first phase. Normally, there is a period when inmate feeding allowances are reviewed.

“Following a presentation during the budget process, the FG deemed it necessary to adjust the allowance due to the rising cost of food. Further adjustments are expected.”

Recall that a viral video of In-mates poor feeding conditions emerged recently showing Inmates at the Afokang Custodial Centre in Calabar, Cross River State, being fed with poorly cooked meals.

The spokesman said he could not speak more on the development because the outcome of an investigation ordered by the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Ojo, is yet to be submitted.

Umar however insisted that the video incident does not reflect standards obtainable in the NCoS facilities across the country.

It was learnt that hitherto, Inmates were fed with N750 per day

