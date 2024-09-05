FRSC launches mobile app to verify driver’s license, others

In a commendable initiative, the Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC, on Thursday, launched its Mobile Application and National Crash Reporting Information System, NACRIS, to verify drivers license, number plates, speed detector amongst others.

The app, which was launched by the FRSC in Abuja, would also provide services such as eye witness report, emergency reports, black spot, National traffic radio, speed limiter verification, driving school standardization scheme verification, reminder for drivers licence, and vehicle paper renewal, and emergency contacts.

Speaking at the event, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, George Akume said the launch of both digital platforms which will raise awareness and sensitize bus drivers and passengers on the potential causative factors of road traffic crashes, marks a giant stride in the effort of the corp at implementing policies and creating a safer motoring environment by reducing crash related injuries and deaths on the highways.

He however raised concerns that despite the FRSC innovativeness and implementation of measures against reckless driving and improper road use, 2776 persons were killed and 16,000 injured as a result of road traffic crashes between January to July 2024.

The figures, according to the SGF, call for concern for both governments and non-governmental stakeholders on road safety, and the need for more efforts and urgent action towards reducing the figures to its barest minimum.

While commending the FRSC for its efforts in aligning with one of the cardinal objectives of the renewed hope agenda, targeted at digital transformation and economic growth of the nation, The SGF reaffirmed the federal government commitment to ensuring that these projects are sustained through adequate support for the benefit of Nigerians.

In his remarks, the Corp Marshal, FRSC, Shehu Mohammed said, the mobile app is a software application that can be used to alert the corps on sensitive road safety issues through programmed features such as assisted speeding, dangerous driving, verifying our vehicle documents, among others.

According to him, the proper application of these features is expected to drastically reduce injuries and fatalities resulting from road traffic crashes.

On his part, the Chairman House Committee on FRSC, Abiodun Derin Adesida urged the public to use the mobile application effectively to foster a culture of safe driving.

Representing the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Isa Ore reaffirmed the union commitment to abide by FRSC rules and regulations.

