The Federal Ministry of Youths and Sports Development has secured scholarship for two athletes from Anambra State, who were discovered at the last National Youth Games in Ilorin, Kwara State.

Kola Daniel, Special Assistant (Media) to the Minister of Youths and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, disclosed this on Thursday in Abuja.

Daniel said the development was a result of the resolve by the Minister to unearth hidden sports talents across the country.

He said this was in order to grow and nurture them to take over from the older ones at the right time.

He said: “The scholarship is a dividend of the Memorandum of Understanding signed between the ministry and the Nigerian Tulip International Colleges in October 2019.

“The MoU is worth N2.6 million and will ensure some of the athletes discovered at the Games are able to further their education while still engaging in sports.”

Daniel explained that the athletes were picked from the Anambra State contingent at the 2019 NYG.

“Four out of the 20 athletes nominated for the scholarship programme from Anambra, in company of their coach, Akachukwu Igwebuike, a two-time gold medalist in javelin at the international level, were put through physical and practical trials, as well as oral screening,” Daniel said.

He said it was from this group that Dike Mmaduabuchi (long jump/high jump) and Gabriel Chidera (shot put/discus) have now secured scholarship to the NTIC.

Daniel added: “It is worthy of note that during the course of the screening programme, over 240 footballers were also nominated for the scholarship.

“Three footballers of Anambra descent made the final list of which the captain of Team Anambra at the 5th NYG, Okafor Anthony, was among the lucky recipients.”