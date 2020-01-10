A father, Alhaji Ismail Olaitan, who is a member of the Human Rights Monitoring Agenda, has narrated how his son was allegedly beaten by operatives of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad in Lagos State, leading to his being hospitalised.

Ismail, who shared his experience with civil society organisations and human rights activists, said he was happy with the manner the SARS’ leadership handled and resolved the matter.

Recollecting the genesis of his son’s trouble, he said: “On January 2, 2020, at about 5pm, I was at Isolo when my children and my neighbour called me that SARS operatives at Olowosokedile have come again with their troubles. I was told they were in the house, beating my children and that they had taken my son, Quadri Olaitan. When I got to their office, they told me that my children bought phone from one of their suspects, which was not true. The suspect himself told Quadri in the cell that the officer asked him to be pointing at people for them to get money from them. My son was taken to the ATM and made to withdraw N2000 from the less than N4000 in his account.”

He explained that Quadri was released on bail to him after he parted with N22,000, adding that the policemen also took some phones from his apartment.

“They broke my gate, damaged my freezer, beat my son to the extent that he is now admitted in the hospital,” said Ismail.

He disclosed that he went to SARS leadership at the state headquarters’ Ikeja, to lodge a complaint against the policemen.

His words: “The five officers involved have been arrested and detained in a cell. There are several people now begging that we don’t take the matter beyond its present state and as well appealing on behalf of the detained SARS operatives that they should be released. The Officer in charge of SARS, the state’s headquarters, insisted that the five policemen must spend at least 31 days in detention with proper discipline. It is also promised that all things taken by the officers would be returned including payment for the treatment of the boy in hospital.”

The request of HURMA leadership is that the affected police leadership should properly investigate the matter and ensure that justice is done.