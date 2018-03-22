Father hacks son to death over cashew nut ownership

The Police Command in Enugu State has commenced investigations into the case of a father who allegedly hacked his son to death over the ownership of cashew nut.

The Command’s spokesman, SP Ebere Amaraizu, said in a statement in Enugu on Thursday that the incident happened on March 21.

Amaraizu said the incident happened in Obinetiti Isikwe village, Achi community, Oji River Local Government Area.

He said: “Hyacinth Ilo, 60, allegedly had an argument with his son, Izuchukwu Ilo.

“In the ensuing argument over cashew nut ownership between them the father allegedly hit his son with a stick on the back of his head who immediately slumped and died.

“”On noticing that he has died, the father went further to bury him in a shallow grave inside his compound.”

Amaraizu said full scale investigations of the incidence had commenced.

“The suspect, who has already been arrested by the police is helping in the investigation,” said.